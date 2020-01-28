TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

