TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

C opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

