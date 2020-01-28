TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.