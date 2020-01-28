TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total transaction of $348,774.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,817,685.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total transaction of $293,847.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,172.27 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.