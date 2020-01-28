TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,466,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 296.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.