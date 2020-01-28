TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

