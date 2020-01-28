Tata Motors (TTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect Tata Motors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 8,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

