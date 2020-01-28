Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

NYSE TH opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 521,033 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

