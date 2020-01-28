Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 962,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $8,869,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 149.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

