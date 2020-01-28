Targa Resources Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3,640.0%.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.