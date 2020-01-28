Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after buying an additional 669,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,610,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,706,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,358,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 43,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

