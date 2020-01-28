Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after buying an additional 2,395,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,754,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after buying an additional 669,310 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

