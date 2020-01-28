TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 10,556,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.