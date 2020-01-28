Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

SKT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 688,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

