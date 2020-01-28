Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 54,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,462. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

