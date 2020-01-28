Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

SYF stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

