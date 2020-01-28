Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 4.0% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 413,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.