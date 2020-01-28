Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Invests $2.48 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.6% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.