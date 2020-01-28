Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.90. 56,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,918. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

