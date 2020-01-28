SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $293.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.09. 116,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,692. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.