SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.09. 116,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

