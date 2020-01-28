Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunesis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 695,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.