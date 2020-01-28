Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 670 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

