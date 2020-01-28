Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $865.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.52 and a 200 day moving average of $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $887.60.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $827.52.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

