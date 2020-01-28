Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.28 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

