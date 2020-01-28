Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.13 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Shares of CE opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.