Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 258 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.