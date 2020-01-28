Strs Ohio Sells 32,407 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after buying an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 658,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $5,897,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 391,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $2,996,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

