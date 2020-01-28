Strs Ohio Buys 3,920 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its position in SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $19,906,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.