Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

