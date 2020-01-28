Stromacel (OTCMKTS:PROT) Trading Down 25%

Stromacel Inc (OTCMKTS:PROT) shares fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 6,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Stromacel (OTCMKTS:PROT)

Proteonomix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the use of human cells and their derivatives. The company's products include Proteoderm, an anti-aging skin cream based on a proprietary and patented matrix of proteins that reduce wrinkles; UMK-121, a treatment for liver disease using a combination of two or three approved drugs to mobilize particular bone marrow stem cells; and StromaCel, a treatment for cardiac patients within two weeks of a myocardial infarction using stem cells derived from donor bone marrow and administered through IV solution to repair heart tissue.

