Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.16 ($90.88).

SAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €72.70 ($84.53). 58,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.46. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a twelve month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -281.78.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

