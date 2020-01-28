Storm (STORM) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Coinrail and WazirX. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $1.00 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, WazirX, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

