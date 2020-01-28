Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

