Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Proofpoint Put Options (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,228 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $12,995,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $6,804,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

PFPT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. 37,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,736. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.60.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

