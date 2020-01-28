Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 697 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $499,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

