Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

