Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 311,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,931,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

