Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $48,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,893,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

