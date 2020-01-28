Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 420.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INF opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, 5.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

