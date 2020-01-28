Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

