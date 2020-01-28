Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 14th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

NYSE SCM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

