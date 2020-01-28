Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

