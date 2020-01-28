Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,798,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.