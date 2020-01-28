Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,976,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.