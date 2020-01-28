Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $4.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.