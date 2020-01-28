Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Nike by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Nike by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nike by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,916 shares of company stock valued at $44,649,724 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

