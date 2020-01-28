Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.37. 693,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day moving average of $291.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

