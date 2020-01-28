Steem Dollars Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00008967 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $238,575.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00703970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,293,313 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

