Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 111,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 37,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.